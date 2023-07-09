R.S. Praveen Kumar to contest from Sirpur

July 09, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president R.S. Praveen Kumar has declared that he would contest from the Sirpur constituency in Kumram Bheem-Asifabad district in the next Assembly elections.

Announcing this in Sirpur on Sunday, Mr. Praveen Kumar said that it was his responsibility to save Sirpur from the clutches of a “few families” that had a stranglehold on the constituency at the cost of poor people and tribals. He took a dig at local MLA Koneru Konappa saying that the “MLA had failed to do any justice to the people and in fact, his men were the root cause of the problems here”.

The former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer charged that locals were being taken for a ride with low wages while the non-locals get high wages in the paper mill as the “management is in cahoots with the local MLA.” He also targeted the BRS government saying it failed to stop the encroachment of notified and government land.

Mr. Praveen Kumar took the decision to contest in Sirpur, though it is not a reserved constituency, apparently on the request of locals so that he can make a difference in their lives. It is also apparently related to the dominance of people of Andhra Pradesh region who settled there long back.