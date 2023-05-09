RS MP Laxman demands fee reimbursement for all BC students

May 09, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national OBC president K. Laxman has demanded on Tuesday that the BRS government make a course correction in ensuring fee reimbursement for all the BC students removing the 10,000 rank ceiling and scholarships be liberally given to all the BC students seeking financial aid to study in universities abroad.

The senior BJP leader participating in the meeting held by Chairman National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) Hansraj Ahir with various government departments, universities to review the quota implementation in Telangana, said the State government which boasts of giving high priority to social welfare should not be denying education benefit having a cut-off based on the entrance test ranking.

He told the NCBC that the government has been restricting the financial aid to the BC students going abroad for further studies to about 350 only per year when at least 10 times the number have been applying for the same. “Why cannot the government provide financial aid to saturation point?” questioned Mr. Laxman.

Another issue raised by him was about the ‘disproportionate’ reservation being enjoyed by the Muslim minorities as they have been enjoying both the caste quota benefit of being in at least two BC categories and the 4% religious quota.

“The Congress government led by Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy has provided for reservation in education and employment but it was later surreptitiously introduced in the local body elections which was not in the original government order. This has led to more than 50 seats in a local body like GHMC to be reserved for minorities – enabling them to enjoy dual quota benefit,” he charged.

The MP wanted the government to vacate the stay order issued on the quota and take the case to the logical conclusion in the Supreme Court. The NCBC Chairman had assured to seek a report from the government on these issues, he said.