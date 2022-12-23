ADVERTISEMENT

RS Chairman, LS Speaker urged to change TRSPP as BRSPP

December 23, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Friday requested Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankar and Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla in Parliament to change the name of the TRS Parliamentary Party to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Parliamentary Party.

In separate letters addressed by TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao and submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker, the TRS MPs stated that the general body meeting of TRS held on October 5 had unanimously resolved to change the name of the party from TRS to BRS. Later, the competent authority – the Election Commission of India – had accepted the change of name and communicated the same to the party chief on December 8.

They requested the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker to alter the name of TRSPP to BRSPP in the records of Parliament, wherever required following the ECI’s approval.

In Telangana, the Legislatature Secretariat had changed the TRS Legislature Party as BRSLP in the Legislative Council and Assembly on Thursday, following a similar request by the BRS leadership.

