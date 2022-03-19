RRR ticket cost hiked

The State government has issued a G.O. permitting enhancement of ticket prices for ‘Roudram Ranam Rudiram’ starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan. The GO was issued by the Home department on March 18.

The category of air-cooled/ air-conditioned halls have been permitted to increase it by ₹50 for three days — from March 25 to March 27 — and ₹30 from March 28 to April 3.

For the category of recliner seats in single theatres, special IMAX and large screens, the permitted increase is ₹100 from March 25 to March 27 and ₹50 from March 28 to April 3. It has also accorded permission for screening five shows daily between 7 a.m. and 1 a.m. for 10 days from March 25 to April 3.