RPSF driver gets lifer for rape

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
September 14, 2022 21:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special POCSO Court at Malkajgiri on Wednesday convicted an assistant sub inspector (driver) of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) of raping a minor girl.

The Malkajgiri police who registered the crime in December 2020 and investigated, said Lalu Sebastian, 44, on various pretexts had called the 16-year-old girl, living in the same locality, to his house and sexually assaulted her.

In 2018 too, similarly when her parents were out for work, he had called the victim to his place, forced her to consume liquor and exploited her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was also found that Sebastian was an accused in a murder case registered in Musheerabad police limits.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The court sentenced Sebastian to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹15, 000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app