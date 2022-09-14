RPSF driver gets lifer for rape

The Special POCSO Court at Malkajgiri on Wednesday convicted an assistant sub inspector (driver) of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) of raping a minor girl.

The Malkajgiri police who registered the crime in December 2020 and investigated, said Lalu Sebastian, 44, on various pretexts had called the 16-year-old girl, living in the same locality, to his house and sexually assaulted her.

In 2018 too, similarly when her parents were out for work, he had called the victim to his place, forced her to consume liquor and exploited her.

It was also found that Sebastian was an accused in a murder case registered in Musheerabad police limits.

The court sentenced Sebastian to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹15, 000.