RPO Hyderabad issues highest ever passports in 2020

January 04, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, issued 6,59,317 passports and passport-related services, mainly to the residents of State of Telangana during the calendar year 2022 and it was the highest ever issued in the last seven years.

During the same period, the RPO earned a revenue of ₹118 crore, which was also higher than the previous normal year of 2019 before the pandemic struck. In 2019 it earned ₹87 crore.

In the year 2019, which was a normal year, the RPO Hyderabad rendered 5,54,782 passports and passport-related services and in the year 2020, when the pandemic prevailed, it rendered 2,93,143 passport-related services. In the year 2021, when the relaxations from the pandemic lockdown were granted, it rendered 4,42,509 passport related services.

In the year 2022, when relaxations were far more eased, the office Issued 1,04,535 more passports compared to the normal year of 2019, resulting into 19% (approximately) increase in the output with 13% lesser number of personnel.

Regional Passport Officer Dasar Balaiah said that the RPO also took up various initiatives which included four special melas for processing applications under Tatkal and Normal Categories with a view to reduce periods of long appointment availability.

Organising two special melas for processing applications for grant of Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs) to cater to the urgent needs of students, employees, research scholars and immigrants were also seen. An Integrated Grievance Redressal Counter to be manned by a senior officer was also set up for addressing the grievance of applicants and for providing information sought by the applicants.