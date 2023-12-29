ADVERTISEMENT

RPO Hyderabad issues 7.85 lakh passports in 2023 surpassing previous year’s record

December 29, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The regional office now stands fifth in the country

The Hindu Bureau

The Regional Passport Office (RPO) Hyderabad surpassed its previous year’s record issuing 7,85,485 passports this year while the number stood at 6,43,157 in 2022.

Regional Passport Officer (RPO) Hyderabad, J. Snehaja said on Friday that the number of passports issued was much more than the last four years. In 2021 as many as 4,28,246 passports were issued and 5,32,785 were issued in 2019 (before COVID).

She said the RPO Hyderabad stood at 5th place in the country in issuance of passports this year. Mumbai topped followed by Bangalore, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The RPO Hyderabad, on average, has been processing about 4,000 applications in a day, including five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 14 Post Office PSKs. She said that slots under normal quota were taking about 22 days while under Tatkal it was taking about 4 to 5 days. The applicants were being issued passports in one to three days under the Tatkal scheme and 7 to 10 days in the normal course.

Ms. Snehaja said the RPO also worked in partnership with the Telangana State Haj Committee by establishing a dedicated counter to streamline the application process for Haj pilgrims. Over 400 requests were processed through this initiative in the last 10 days.

The RPO had initiated special drives on Saturdays throughout the year in response to the growing demand for passport services.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US