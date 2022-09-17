RPO Hyderabad clears 3,200 PCC applications

Special CorrespondentRavikanth Reddy R 6731
September 17, 2022 20:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad, cleared 3,200 applications for Police Clearance Certificates during the two consecutive Saturdays this month that were meant exclusively clear the applications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regional Passport Officer (RPO) Hyderabad, Dasari Balaiah said all five Passport Kendras under the RPO Hyderabad functioned on September 3 and 10 (two consecutive Saturdays) to process the applications for Police Clearance Certificates.

As the heavy demand for PCCs has been met, the Ministry of External Affairs has decided not to extend the facility on September 19. From now onwards, applicants can continue to book their appointments for PCC during regular weekdays at the 5 PSKs and get their applications processed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Balaiah said applicants should not approach brokers, middlemen or touts for PCCs or any kind of passport-related services.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app