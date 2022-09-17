RPO Hyderabad clears 3,200 PCC applications

The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad, cleared 3,200 applications for Police Clearance Certificates during the two consecutive Saturdays this month that were meant exclusively clear the applications.

Regional Passport Officer (RPO) Hyderabad, Dasari Balaiah said all five Passport Kendras under the RPO Hyderabad functioned on September 3 and 10 (two consecutive Saturdays) to process the applications for Police Clearance Certificates.

As the heavy demand for PCCs has been met, the Ministry of External Affairs has decided not to extend the facility on September 19. From now onwards, applicants can continue to book their appointments for PCC during regular weekdays at the 5 PSKs and get their applications processed.

Mr. Balaiah said applicants should not approach brokers, middlemen or touts for PCCs or any kind of passport-related services.