RPI (A) to contest municipal polls in State

National president of Republican Party of India (A) and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has demanded that the State governments should give five acres of land to all landless poor irrespective of their caste to eliminate poverty.

Mr. Athawale reviewed implementation of social welfare programmes with State government officers here on Monday. He said State government should provide pucca houses to the slum dwellers. Union government was also focusing on providing pucca houses to the poor along with toilet facility.

He said it was brought to his notice that the SC and OBC students were not getting scholarships on time and said State government should ensure timely release of scholarships. He also assured to release any pending scholarship amount from the Centre.

On the ensuing municipal elections, he said RPI (A) has members from all communities and its party workers were present in every district and town. It hoped to contest municipal elections in alliance with the BJP or it would contest on its own.