RPF to manage queues at railway stations

South Central Railway (SCR) has strengthened the deployment of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and ticket checking staff at stations to effectively manage queues and crowding during peak travel times during the current ‘Deepavali’ and ‘Chath’ festivals.

Officers have been deployed at all major stations like Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kacheguda, Vijayawada, Guntur and Tirupati to personally monitor and review the needs of passenger rush. Sufficient ticket checking staff have been deployed to monitor all reserved coaches of trains while special ticket checking teams have been formed to prevent ticketless travel, said an official release on Tuesday.

Keeping in view of the increased demand for rail travel, 850 special trains are being operated on popular routes to accommodate the extra rush of passengers during the festival and holiday season. Extra coaches are also being attached to existing trains to ensure waitlisted passengers reach their destinations.

About 14 additional general ticket counters have been opened at major stations and more will be opened based on demand. Catering stall managers at stations have been instructed to keep the sufficient food items and IRCTC told to ensure adequate onboard catering services also.

Safety awards

SCR GM Arun Kumar Jain presented ‘Employee of the Month’ safety awards to 15 employees during a safety review meeting for showing alertness, dedication to the duty and preventing unsafe conditions. Four from Guntakal division, three each from Secunderabad, Vijayawada and Nanded Division and two from Guntur received the awards. The employees selected belong to various categories like loco pilots, station masters, technicians and points man etc. Safety is the prime concern and it should be ensured at all the times to avoid short cut methods while discharging the duties. He advised the staff and officials to strictly follow the safety procedures.

Integrity pledge

The importance of integrity and strengthening of thought process will lead to significant outcomes in government organisation especially the railways, said former SCR GM Gajanan Mallya while inaugurating the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ on Monday. Current GM Arun Kumar Jain administered the integrity pledge and appreciated the vigilance wing for their activities especially training programmes for senior officials, added the release.