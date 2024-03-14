RPF ‘Shakti’ team gets Telangana govt. award for protecting women passengers

March 14, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The ‘Shakti’ team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in South Central Railway (SCR) received an award from the Telangana department for women, children, disabled and senior citizens for protecting women passengers at a function held as part of International Women’s Day celebration at Ravindra Bharathi on Thursday.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Women and Child Welfare D. Anasuya (Seethakka) felicitated SCR’s IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner Aroma Singh Thakur and presented the award comprising a purse of ₹1 lakh and a memento.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Secunderabad Division, Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, RPF women officials and Staff were present. SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain congratulated Ms. Aroma Singh Thakur and SCR RPF women’s team for ensuring women passengers security round the clock.

ADVERTISEMENT

He lauded the bravery and alertness displayed by the team and said such action not only enhances the morale of the RPF but also encourages other railway staff to undertake such efforts.

Two teams—‘Rudramma’ and ‘Nagamma’—had been raised to ensure the safety of women and children travelling on trains. They helped and provided security to countless woman passengers, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.