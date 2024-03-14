GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RPF ‘Shakti’ gets govt. award for protection of women passengers

March 14, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Shakti’ team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in South Central Railway (SCR) received an award from the Telangana department for women, children, disabled and senior citizens for protecting women passengers at a function held as part of International Women’s Day celebration at Ravindra Bharathi on Thursday.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Women and Child Welfare D. Anasuya (Seethakka) felicitated SCR’s IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner Aroma Singh Thakur and presented the award comprising a purse of ₹1 lakh and a memento.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Secunderabad Division, Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, RPF women officials and Staff were present. SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain congratulated Ms. Aroma Singh Thakur and SCR RPF women’s team for ensuring women passengers security round the clock.

He lauded the bravery and alertness displayed by the team and said such action not only enhances the morale of the RPF but also encourages other railway staff to undertake such efforts.

Two teams—‘Rudramma’ and ‘Nagamma’—had been raised to ensure the safety of women and children travelling on trains. They helped and provided security to countless woman passengers, according to a press release.

