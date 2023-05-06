ADVERTISEMENT

RPF seizes smuggled cigarettes worth ₹67.50 lakh

May 06, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The SCR Railway Protection Force (RPF), based on intelligence inputs collected by crime intelligence branch, seized smuggled cigarettes worth ₹67.50 lakh in Hyderabad railway station on Friday.

A joint team of RPF and Government Railway Police carried out a special check on parcels unloaded from Train No. 12724 Telangana Express as there was suspicion over 15 parcels loaded from New Delhi. The parcels were opened and found to have contained 45 cartoon boxes with 4,50,000 pieces of foreign made Paris brand cigarettes. The parcels were booked as grocery items. Each cigarette stick is being sold in open market for ₹15-20. The seized cigarettes were handed over to Customs Department for further legal action.

A case also registered against the consigner for false declaration under the Railways Act, said RPF principal chief security commissioner Raja Ram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US