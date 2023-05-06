RPF seizes smuggled cigarettes worth ₹67.50 lakh

May 06, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The SCR Railway Protection Force (RPF), based on intelligence inputs collected by crime intelligence branch, seized smuggled cigarettes worth ₹67.50 lakh in Hyderabad railway station on Friday. A joint team of RPF and Government Railway Police carried out a special check on parcels unloaded from Train No. 12724 Telangana Express as there was suspicion over 15 parcels loaded from New Delhi. The parcels were opened and found to have contained 45 cartoon boxes with 4,50,000 pieces of foreign made Paris brand cigarettes. The parcels were booked as grocery items. Each cigarette stick is being sold in open market for ₹15-20. The seized cigarettes were handed over to Customs Department for further legal action. A case also registered against the consigner for false declaration under the Railways Act, said RPF principal chief security commissioner Raja Ram.