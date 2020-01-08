RPF personnel turn social security scheme campaigners

Personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), entrusted with the task of safeguarding railway property and ensuring safe travel for passengers, donned the role of campaigners to spread awareness on various social security schemes of the government, meant for workforce in both organised and unorganised sectors.

Shouldering social responsibility, the RPF personnel in coordination with the officials of the State Bank of India (SBI) organised an awareness programme on several social security schemes, including Group Personal Accident Insurance policies at the railway station premises here on Wednesday. RPF inspector, Khammam, K. Madhusudhan presided over the meeting.

He outlined the objectives of the awareness programme aimed at facilitating access to government-sponsored insurance schemes to help people cope with uncertainties of life.

SBI officials, including Khammam branch manager D.S.N Murthy and field officer Satish Kumar Reddy gave detailed presentations about various life and accident insurance schemes for bank account holders and a range of other SBI products customised to suit the financial needs of all categories of bank customers.

The bank officials explained about the enrolment criteria and benefits of the social security schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

The officials elaborated in detail about the Paramilitary Salary Package (PMSP) for eligible salary account holders with a provision of personal accident insurance cover.

RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and outsourcing staff, including railway porters, sweepers and parcel staff, attended the meeting.