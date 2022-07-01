RPF personnel embark on motorcycle rally

Rally took off from seven locations under SCR jurisdiction

South Central Railway’s Railway Protection Force organized a motorcycle rally to commemorate the celebrations of 75 years of Independence this year under the aegis of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on Friday. The rally tour was flagged from seven locations by the concerned divisional railway managers and senior railway officials across the six divisions of SCR’s jurisdiction.

The rally, consisting of five to seven bikes with 10 to 14 male and female RPF riders, took off from seven cities like Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Guntur, Guntakal and Nanded. This rally of RPF personnel will be touring to promote Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in cities, towns and village areas during the next 15 days. General Manager in-charge Arun Kumar Jain wished the riders a safe and successful tour.

Freight basket

SCR’s Secunderabad Division has managed to attract three cement industries — Dalmia from Gadchandur, MP Birla, Gadchandur and Nagarjuna Cements from Mattampalle — to its fold for carrying cement freight. Earlier, the division had succeeded in attracting KCP Cements to commence loading from Jagayyapeta station.

About 1,368 tonnes of cement was loaded in 21 wagons and transported to Jalna Goods shed in Maharashtra. Senior railway officials had identified 11 cement plants without railway siding and where the transportation of their products was happening only through roadways.

To facilitate the transportation by railways, associated required infrastructure has been developed at these stations/ goods shed in the shortest possible time. Last year, the division had transported 22.364 MTs of cement and there are 19 siding points from where cement is directly loaded from the plant premises, said a press release.