RPF, GRP personnel to be part of railway track patrol teams

Published - October 14, 2024 07:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain has advised officials to intensify the track patrolling with the help of RPF and GRP teams and adopt a vigilant approach towards ensuring safety needs to be followed in view of the recent untoward incidents.

Presiding over a meeting on Monday with top officials - including Additional General Manager Neeraj Agrawal, section heads, Divisional Railway Manager’s (DRMs) of six divisions - Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded - he called for safety drives, frequent field inspections and counselling of loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, guards, and especially trackmen.

They should not only be vigilant while patrolling along the tracks but also strictly adhere to safety procedures to ensure the safe running of the trains. He also reviewed the availability of fire prevention safety items like smoke detecting devices, fire extinguishers etc.He advised officials to ensure adequate stocks to meet any exigency.

The working hours of the running staff were checked and instructions passed to make advance planning on working hours to handle the staff smoothly. Awareness programmes at level crossing gates should be taken up for sensitising people to avoid trespassing the gates when closed for trains to pass.

Safety equipment and gears like gloves, helmets, belts etc., should be mandatory for employees/agency workers while carrying out the works, he added, according to a press release.


