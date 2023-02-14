ADVERTISEMENT

RPF cracked down on child traffickers, rescued 10 victims

February 14, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Railway police also apprehended 448 persons and recovered stolen property worth ₹4.43 crore

The Hindu Bureau

SCR Secunderabad division’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) successfully rescued 10 child-trafficking victims and detained five traffickers. The operation was conducted in collaboration with the voluntary organisation ‘Bachpan Bachao’ and was based on intelligence generated from continuous data analysis by the RPF’s cyber cell.

The RPF Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) team conducted raids from Khammam to Secunderabad while escorting the East Coast Express, keeping a close watch on suspected traffickers said to be hailing from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. They were arrested on reaching Secunderabad.

The RPF has appealed to the public to report any suspicious activity and to support its efforts to protect the most vulnerable members of society from the cruel and inhumane practices of human trafficking. Deployment of additional personnel at railway stations, installation of CCTV cameras, awareness campaigns to educate the public about the dangers of human trafficking, a dedicated helpline for the public to report suspected cases of trafficking and other steps have been taken to investigate and prosecute trafficking cases, said an official spokesperson.

Last year, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) had saved the lives of 52 persons, including 23 women and 29 men, as part of ‘Mission Jeevan Rakshak’ while the passengers were boarding or alighting dangerously from running trains. The number also includes those wanting to take their own lives.

It had also rescued 46 children (34 boys and 12 girls) from traffickers by arresting eight traffickers. Forty-eight persons were identified through CCTV footage and arrested with the recovery of stolen property worth ₹ 97 lakh. More than 2,000 luggage worth ₹4.99 crore left behind by the passengers was also successfully handed over.

Around 448 persons were apprehended with recovery of stolen property worth ₹4.43 crore. Five persons were also arrested for drugging fellow passengers and the entire stolen property of ₹2.43 lakh recovered with the help of CCTV feed. Stolen gold ornaments and mobile phones worth ₹1.44 lakh were also recovered on receiving complaints from the passengers after they were drugged, added the spokesperson.

