RPF conducts random security check at Kazipet station

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on Monday conducted a random security check at the railway station here using a sniffer dog of the RPF’s dog squad based in Kazipet railway station in Warangal Urban District.

Led by its handler L Sunil, the Belgian Malinois breed canine, specifically trained to detect explosives, scoured the circulating area, the platforms, the parking area and the goods shed as part of the random check of the entire premises of the railway station as a safety precaution, sources said.

Inspector, RPF, Khammam, K Madhusudhan supervised the security check which lasted for nearly two hours. However, nothing suspicious was found during the thorough search of the railway station premises, sources added.

The railway station, located on one of the busiest corridors of the South Central Railway, is equipped with a string of CCTV cameras installed at vantage points for round-the-clock surveillance.

Sources said the RPF has put in place a comprehensive security system envisaging anti-sabotage checks at the railway station in coordination with the District Police and the Government Railway Police on a regular basis for the safety and security of the train commuters.