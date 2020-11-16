Rowdy sheeter intervenes in land dispute, fires in air to terrorise

SANGAREDDY

16 November 2020 20:35 IST

Accused is an accused in a murder case in 2018, say the police

Tension prevailed for sometime at Govindapur on the outskirts of Mogudampally mandal near Zaheerabad when a rowdy sheeter opened fire in the air to terrorize people in a land dispute. Police pressed three teams to arrest the rowdy sheeter, who was an accused in a murder case in the past.

According to DSP, Zaheerabad, Shankar Reddy one Kamal Kishore Pallod of Zaheerabad owns about 31 acres of land at Jeedigadd Tanda on the outskirts of Govidapur in survey number 104 and 105. On Monday he engaged 15 labour to set boundaries for his land with cement pillars.

One Ali Akbar and Asad of Zaheerabad, having land in survey number 109, rushed to the village and entered into heated argument with Kamal Kishore and tried to attack him. Further, Mr. Ali Akbar phoned rowdy sheeter Layeeq from Zaheerbad to the spot who arrived with knives and a firearm. Soon after arriving there, the rowdy sheeter fired six rounds into the air terrorising the people there. Learning of the illegal firing of the firearm, police rushed to the spot and arrested Mr. Ali Akbar and Mr. Asad.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Shankar Reddy said that three special teams were formed to arrest Layeeq. He said that rowdy sheet was opened against Layeeq in the past and he was an accused in a murder case in 2018.

However, no one was injured in the incident.