Row over Venkat Reddy’s alleged comments on party leader

Comments, including threatening call, allegedly made by Congress MP from Bhongir Komatireddy Venkat Reddy against another leader of the party, Cheruku Sudhakar, have snowballed into yet another controversy in the party with several leaders lodging a complaint with the disciplinary committee against the former.

Party leaders E. Anil, Bellaiah Naik, Addanki Dayakar, G. Srinivas and others lodged a complaint with the disciplinary committee of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). They stated that they would also take up the matter with PCC president A. Revanth Reddy, Legislature Party Leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka, MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and former CLP leader K. Jana Reddy.

Meanwhile, Mr. Venkat Reddy, who spoke to newspersons informally on Monday, said that his comments made on Sunday were out of his emotion but he had no other intentions. “I have not used foul language against even my political opponents in my 33-year political career. Instead, I always try to take along my opponents too”, he said and pointed out why he would make a phone call in case he wanted to abuse Mr. Sudhakar verbally knowing well that such calls could be recorded.

He alleged that only selected portions of his phone call to Mr. Sudhakar’s son were made public after editing the positive portions. He stated that Mr. Sudhakar had been targeting him ever since the latter had joined the Congress. “It was me who raised voice against invoking Preventive Detention Act against Mr. Sudhakar in the past”, he recollected and claimed that he had asked Mr. Sudhakar’s son not to use foul language against him (Venkat Reddy).