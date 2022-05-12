Row at gram sabha in KCR’s adopted village over demolition of houses for 2-BHK scheme

May 12, 2022 10:23 IST

Noisy scenes were witnessed at the gram sabha in Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s adopted village of Vasalamarri in Turkapalli mandal of Bhongir district on Wednesday in the presence of Collector Pamela Satypathy.

The meeting was held to pass a resolution agreeing to demolition of all the houses in the habitation and construction of double bedroom houses in their place by the government as directed by the Chief Minister months ago.

However, the villagers insisted that the government give an assurance on the completion of double bedroom houses well before the term of the present TRS government expired next year. “What if another party came to power after polls and it was not interested in continuing the project after the houses were pulled down?” was the repeated poser of the angry mob to the Collector and other officials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The villagers also highlighted that the size of all the 550 houses in the village was not uniform. People having bigger houses will stand to lose in the allotment of double bedroom houses as the government will not differentiate between small and big houses. The 2-BHK houses on the other hand will be uniform in size and bestow no special considerations for bigger land surrendered in the process.

In the melee, the Collector walked away in a huff. However, the resolution was passed after she left and handed over to another senior district official, according to the local Sarpanch P. Anjaneyulu.