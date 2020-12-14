RoW accorded to T-Fiber across the State, waiving all charges

HYDERABAD

14 December 2020 23:48 IST

State-of-the-art network operation centre being set up

The State government has decided to accord right of way (RoW) permission for laying optical fibre networks including underground, open trench or any other method for expediting the prestigious Telangana Fiber Grid project (T-Fiber) aimed at providing high speed broadband connectivity to 83.5 lakh households covering 12,751 gram panchayats, across 585 mandals and 33 districts, besides all metros and municipalities in the State.

T-Fiber project has been declared as “vital public purpose project” considering the socio-economic impact it would have on the State. The T-Fiber is in the process of establishing state-of-the-art network operations centre to monitor the operations and maintenance for execution of the project in aggressive timelines so that it would be completed by the end of 2022.

38,000 kms of OFC

T-Fiber project consists of laying of optic fibre cable in PLB HDPE ducts to the tune of 38,000 kms of which 18,000 kms ducting will be done through Mission Bhagiratha.

Advertising

Advertising

The balance 20,000 kms fresh trenching is to be executed in phase-I from State headquarter to mandal to gram panchayat while the other parts of the network of about 50,000 kms from gram panchayat to households would be in phase-II. The RoW permissions for laying the network in urban and rural areas had been given duly waiving off the charges in all areas under the jurisdiction of the government departments, including the local bodies and any other institution set up by the government.

Accordingly, five days prior intimation would be given to the authorities concerned before the trenching/laying of optical fiber cable works are taken up.

Approvals in the forest areas, those relating to railways and highways would be taken up separately. The two power distribution companies on their part should give access to electric, lighting poles, sub-stations and related infrastructure to be used by the Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation through their authorised agencies for aerial optic fibre routes.

Power Discoms had been asked to provide electricity connections on top priority on payment basis to the T-Fiber point of presence locations at the district/mandal/village level offices. “No further permissions other than intimation to bodies concerned will be required to be taken,” IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said in the orders issued.

No separate approval

All the RoW permissions accorded to Mission Bhagiratha and National Optic Fiber Network/BharatNet Phase-1 would be equally applicable to Fiber Grid project and no separate approval is needed to be taken from the departments concerned.

In addition, right of permission to access the State government buildings at village, mandal parishad, zilla parishad offices and collectorates or any other government buildings round the clock had been accorded to the project for housing the network components for successful implementation of the project. The right of permission would apply for all areas under the jurisdiction of the government departments, including local bodies and public sector undertakings, as well as institutions set up by the government.

Space guidelines

The heads of these offices have been directed to provide necessary space (1,000 sft at district level, 500 sft at mandal level and 250 sft at the village level) free of cost for housing the network equipment/infrastructure. The safety and security of the network equipment would be the responsibility of the respective panchayat secretary at village level, officer in-charge or his authorised representative at mandal and district levels.

All charges like rent, administrative and any other kinds of fee are waived off for the project. The administrative departments have been asked to issue instructions to their field units in the form of a circular to strictly adhere to the decisions so that RoW is implemented smoothly.