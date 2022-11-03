Routes for double-decker buses to be re-evaluated in the next few weeks

The Hindu Bureau November 03, 2022 21:28 IST

While tenders for 10 double decker buses have been floated, a survey of routes will be done again given structures such as foot-over-bridges coming up in the recent past

With the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) floating tenders for 10 double-decker buses, it finds itself faced with identifying routes on which these vehicles can ply without any concern of height restrictions. According to sources, three routes were identified in the past. However, civic infrastructure changes have been made, which could render these routes infeasible. This includes the installation of foot-over-bridges that could impede the movement of double decker buses, given height restrictions. Speaking to The Hindu, TSRTC Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar said that the survey was done approximately three years ago. There is a need, he said, of conducting another route feasibility survey. “We will resurvey once the supply of buses comes. There is a pre-bid on November 9. We will come to know the outcome after that. We did a route survey around three years ago but is possible that there have been changes made on those routes,” Mr Sajjanar said.



