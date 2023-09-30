ADVERTISEMENT

Route released for rescheduled October 1 Milad procession

September 30, 2023 02:36 am | Updated September 29, 2023 11:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Disagreements between Milad procession organisers arose when some announced the cancellation of the juloos, while others sought an alternate solution to the scheduling conflict

The Hindu Bureau

Muslim devotees taking part in a rally to mark Milad-un-Nabi in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Markazi Milad Juloos Committee, the body comprised of religious figures, has announced the rescheduled route and arrangements for the Milad-un-Nabi procession, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Originally scheduled for September 28, the procession was postponed to October 1 as it overlapped with Ganesh immersion festivities in the city.

The procession, a significant religious event, will begin from the historic Mecca Masjid, and pass through significant neighbourhoods of the old city. The procession will culminate in Moghalpura. The planned route includes key areas such as Fateh Darwaza, Qazipura, Shalibanda, Charminar, Madina Building, Nayapul, Salarjung Museum, Darul Shifa, Miralam Mandi, and Etebar Chowk.

Disagreements between Milad procession organisers arose when some announced the cancellation of the juloos, while others sought an alternate solution to the scheduling conflict. Given this uncertainty, the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee, after serious deliberations, decided not to cancel the procession, but move it after the Ganesh immersion procession ends.

Even as deliberations were underway, the city’s youth, who participate in the procession in droves, expressed their confusion, and sought clarity from the organisers. According to sources, the organisers were under pressure from the youth, as well as the police, who did not wish to take any chances with the law and order situation given that both festivals coincided on September 28.

According to organisers, a large number of youth and expected to attend the Milad Juloos on October 1.

