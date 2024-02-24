ADVERTISEMENT

Route map finalised for second phase of ‘Prajahitha Yatra’

February 24, 2024 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of BJP MP Bandi Sanjay

A route map for the second phase of the ‘Prajahitha Yatra’ (padayatra) by the BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay has been finalised at a meeting held in Karimnagar on Friday.

The meeting was presided over by Mr. Sanjay and attended by the party local leaders.

According to the schedule, Mr. Sanjay will start his second phase of the padayatra in Koheda mandal headquarters in Husnabad Assembly constituency on February 26, party sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The padayatra will cover several villages and small towns in Husnabad and Huzurabad Assembly constituencies till March 1 as part of the party’s mass contact programme ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US