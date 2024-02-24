Route map finalised for second phase of ‘Prajahitha Yatra’

February 24, 2024 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

A route map for the second phase of the ‘Prajahitha Yatra’ (padayatra) by the BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay has been finalised at a meeting held in Karimnagar on Friday.

The meeting was presided over by Mr. Sanjay and attended by the party local leaders.

According to the schedule, Mr. Sanjay will start his second phase of the padayatra in Koheda mandal headquarters in Husnabad Assembly constituency on February 26, party sources said.

The padayatra will cover several villages and small towns in Husnabad and Huzurabad Assembly constituencies till March 1 as part of the party’s mass contact programme ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.