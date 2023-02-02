ADVERTISEMENT

Rousing welcome to U-19 cricketer Trishna

February 02, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

V. V. Subrahmanyam

Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud (second from left) and Dr. Anjaneya Goud, SATS chairman, along with others welcoming G. Trisha, member of the victorious Indian team which won the World Cup (under-19) in South Africa, and strength and conditioning coach M. Shalini, at Hyderabad Airport on Thursday.

HYDERABAD

Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud felicitated G. Trisha, member of the victorious Indian team in the recent women’s World Cup (under-19), and strength and conditioning coach M. Shalini, on their arrival back home today.

The Minister, along with the Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman Anjaneya Goud received the duo at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and later felicitated them in his official chambers.

“It is a great honour to the country and to Telangana, in particular, that two of our own girls played a key role in India winning the World Cup (under-19). It is a tribute to their hard work, commitment and chasing their passion,” the Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We also assure from the State government side complete support in your future endeavours as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao always supports sports in a big way,” he said.

Dr. Goud said it was an honour to have such a young cricketer like Trisha in the victorious Indian team and hoped she would go on to represent India seniors and win that World Cup also.

Both Trisha and Shalini, accompanied by their family members, thanked the Sports Minister and the SATS Chairman for their warm reception even while assuring they would continue to strive big.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US