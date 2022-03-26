Rousing reception to RRR

The audience broke down the doors of Raichur’s Purnima Theatre in Karnataka to watch RRR. In Pithapuram’s Annapurna Theatre in Andhra Pradesh, a young man created a ruckus by brandishing an airgun during a show, and near Hyderabad Prasads Multiplex, about 100 people wearing saffron togas paraded through the road and later danced with flags as fan clubs showed their love for the movie RRR, which released in cinemas on Friday.

The Rajamouli movie starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, as the leading stars, created a buzz that outmatched that of Bahubali. Fans mounted a vigil at single screen cinema halls from midnight for the 5.30 a.m. show. Then crackers started going off as audiences streamed inside to catch the drama. Milk ablution, fat garlands, cracking of coconuts and confetti spray were part of the first three shows at single screen theatres.

“We have never seen anything like this. We now have two sets of fan clubs celebrating the movie,” said Raghu, who changed into a white T-shirt monogrammed RRR before he started dancing at Eshwar Cinema hall.

The craze was suitably monetised, with cinema halls raising the ticket prices by nearly 100%. At PVR Select City, Delhi, a recliner seat ticket for the movie cost ₹1,600 according to ‘bookmyshow’ site. According to cine-goers, the tickets were hawked in the black market for four to five times for the early morning shows.

“I have been waiting from matinee time. Now, it is time for the evening show. I have not been able to get my hands on even the ₹120 ticket,” said G. Srinu, who got into an argument with the ushers at Santosh-Sapna in Abids area.

“I am not aware if tickets are sold in the black market. It might have happened in the RTC Crossroads area, but this was a big celebration after a long time,” said Pothala Veera, who heads the NTR Fans’ Association.