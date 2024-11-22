Rousing reception for Carrom champ Srinivas

K. Srinivas, the champion carrom player, has come a long way from the by-lanes of Parsigutta to go on to the prestigious World Cup men’s singles title twice when he emerged champion for the second time in the U.S. last week-end.

ADVERTISEMENT

For someone who took to the sport which is often looked down by some who run down the carrom players despite their achievements pointing out that it is not an Olympic discipline, the 31-year-old Srinivas arrived back home to a touching reception with Carrom Association of Telangana president K. Santhosh Kumar, general secretary S. Madanraj leading the delegation to make the champion feel that his success was really worth some recognition!

“Yes, it is terrific to win the World Cup title again after a gap of 10 years. It is the passion for the sport as I just cannot stay from it, and that keeps me going,” Srinivas, the HR Manager in IOCL, informed The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a way, Srinivas’ stunning success story is a continuation of the rich legacy which the sport has from Telangana, thanks to the out-of-the-way patronage from some die-hard officials led by founder-president of the then Hyderabad Carrom Association B.K. Haranath and now continued by the new team led by Santhosh Kumar.

For the record, another Hyderabadi S. Appoorwa was the first to win two World Cup titles in women’s singles.

For his part, Santhosh Kumar informed that since the sport had immense potential across the State, efforts would be on to conduct as many tournaments as possible in different age groups in districts also to tap and groom young talent.

“But, we need the financial support of the Sports Authority of Telangana in realising our goals and it would be great if a Carrom Academy is set up in Telangana and also recruit suitable players under sports quota, so that the game could attain new status,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.