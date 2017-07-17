Round-the-clock power to farm sector launched

The huge exercise taken up by the TRANSCO and discom in the erstwhile Medak district has resulted in round-the-clock power to the farm sector. It was launched on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. This would allow 3.1 lakh bores in the combined district to draw power any time.

Upgradation

The authorities have upgraded the existing power supply system at an estimated cost of ₹250 crore (TRANSCO ₹125 crore and discom ₹125 crore) in the last two years to gear up for 24-hour power supply to the farm sector.

The upgradation included establishment of 100 new transformers, enhancing capacity of 100 transformers in 33/11 KV sub-stations, laying of 280 km of 33KV lines and establishing 15 sub-stations.

“During nine-hour supply, power consumption stands at seven million units per day. We have to see to what extent it will increase. We will get the first day (24 hours) usage details by Tuesday,” K. Sadashiva Reddy, Chief General Manager, (Rural) TSSPDCL, told The Hindu.