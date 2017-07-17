Telangana

Round-the-clock power to farm sector launched

Over 3.1 lakh borewells to have power supply any time

The huge exercise taken up by the TRANSCO and discom in the erstwhile Medak district has resulted in round-the-clock power to the farm sector. It was launched on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. This would allow 3.1 lakh bores in the combined district to draw power any time.

Upgradation

The authorities have upgraded the existing power supply system at an estimated cost of ₹250 crore (TRANSCO ₹125 crore and discom ₹125 crore) in the last two years to gear up for 24-hour power supply to the farm sector.

The upgradation included establishment of 100 new transformers, enhancing capacity of 100 transformers in 33/11 KV sub-stations, laying of 280 km of 33KV lines and establishing 15 sub-stations.

“During nine-hour supply, power consumption stands at seven million units per day. We have to see to what extent it will increase. We will get the first day (24 hours) usage details by Tuesday,” K. Sadashiva Reddy, Chief General Manager, (Rural) TSSPDCL, told The Hindu.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 11, 2020 2:41:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/round-the-clock-power-to-farm-sector-launched/article19297970.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY