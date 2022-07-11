Round-the-clock control room at DMA for municipalities

Control room can be accesses at - 040-23120410

Control room can be accesses at - 040-23120410

Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana has announced formation of a round-the-clock State control room for all the municipalities across Telangana in his office here under the overall supervision of joint director R. Upender Reddy on Sunday. It can be accessed on phone: 040-23120410.

This will be in addition to the separate control rooms established in the urban local bodies except the GHMC to monitor and take timely action due to the continuous rainfall over the last few days. The centralised control room will coordinate with the local control rooms and also the district collectorates for immediate disposal of issues, he said, in an official release.

The Engineering-in-Chief of Public Health and Directorate of Town and Country Planning have been asked to draft one officer each from their respective offices to deal with the rainfall related issues with each shift to be manned by at least seven officials.

Mr. Satyanarayana said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered the establishment of such control rooms across the urban areas during his review meeting and constitution of emergency teams with necessary equipment for pumping out excess water, tools, first aid kit and so on.

Field officers will be equipped with raincoats in each of the municipal areas and will maintain vigil over vulnerable spots besides taking precautionary measures, identify educational institutions as possible rehabilitation centres in advance, prepare contingency plans for sufficient supply of drinking water, vacate inmates in dilapidated buildings, coordinate with the Irrigation, Electricity and Roads & Buildings departments.

Garbage lifting should be 100%, drains should be kept unclogged, sprinkling of disinfectant, anti-larval operations and likes should be taken up on a war footing, he directed the officials. Sufficient number of diesel generators should be kept on the standby. The head control room should be apprised of the emergency situations, he added, in his directive to the municipal commissioners.