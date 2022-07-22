Round table on Kaleshwaram demands inquiry by a sitting Judge

A round table on “Is submergence of Kaleshwaram a human error or natural calamity” alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s arrogance in designing the project and ignoring the experts’ advice had led to the present situation and demanded arrest of contractors.

The round table organised by the Telangana Journalists Study Forum (TJSF) was attended by BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) chief Kodandaram, TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud, and Retired Engineers Forum representative Shyamprasad Reddy among others.

Mr. Rajender claimed the Chief Minister ignored engineers’ advice on the design and execution as he was under the impression that he himself was the biggest engineer. It was unfortunate that KCR lived in the belief that the construction of irrigation projects was started by him only. He also found fault with the government’s argument that Kaleshwaram was the panacea for all the water needs of Telangana.

Mr. Kodandaram called for ‘Chalo Kaleshwaram’ of engineers and experts to study the project in totality as it has exposed the danger to life in several submerged areas, which was quite new to the area. He demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court into the submergence and the “faulty design”.

The TJS chief denounced KCR’s suspicion of cloud bursts by foreign agencies and said such silly remarks don’t suit the stature of a Chief Minister.

Mr. Madhu Yaskhi Goud attributed submergence and the related problems to the ‘arrogance’ of the Chief Minister. He also demanded an inquiry into Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar’s role and his efforts to dilute the immense loss caused to the project. He alleged that BJP was equally responsible as it failed to contain the corruption of KCR’s family in the Kaleshwaram project despite being aware.

However, Mr. Shyam Prasad Reddy of Retired Engineers Forum defended the government saying the flood level reached 131 metres at Annaram pumping stage which was located at 130 metres’ height thus leading to floods in Manthani town. He said the Central Water Commission (CWC) gave all the permissions for the project. TJSF president Venugopal Reddy and Secretary Sadiq later said a fact-finding committee would be constituted soon.