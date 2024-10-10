ADVERTISEMENT

Round table meeting resolves to fight against establishment of the VLF radar station in Damagundam forest

Published - October 10, 2024 12:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Make public the Environmental Impact Assessment report of the project: V. Sandhya, Progressive Organisation of Women, demands the government

The Hindu Bureau

A round table meeting organised by the Women and Transgender organisations Joint Action Committee called for strong public protests against the Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station being set up by the Indian Navy in the Damagundam reserve forest of Vikarabad district. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

A round table meeting organised by the Women and Transgender organisations Joint Action Committee on Wednesday (October 9, 2024), demanded cancellation of permissions for the Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station being set up by the Indian Navy in the Damagundam reserve forest of Vikarabad district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting also called for strong public protests against the station at the location, which, they claimed, would endanger lives.

Satyananda Swami, an ascetic who has been at the centre of the protests against the radar station, attended the meeting and spoke about how the Eastern Naval facility would hinder water flows to the Esi, Musi and Kagna rivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana PCCF denies rumours of large-scale tree removal for naval radar station

Water from the Anantagiri hillocks flows through Pudur and Sivareddipet to join Gandipet reservoir on the Eastern side, while the Kagna River joins from the Western side, and both flows will be hindered by the naval station, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He expressed fears that the radiation emanating from the towers would endanger human lives, and destruction of the virgin forest would harm the environment.

“Water from the hillocks is infused with herbal goodness. Despite decades of exploitation, the Ph value of the water here is more than eight. Every Sunday, thousands come to our ashram for herbal concoctions,” he said, while also expressing regret that the lands of the Ramalingeswara Swamy temple inside the forest have been encroached.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three 500 metre tall VLF transmitter towers of Indian Navy to dot Vikarabad soon

Retired IICT scientist K. Baburao said the radar system is being established for one-way communication with submarines, which would be useful only during wartime. In view of a recent study about the devastating effect of a limited nuclear war in the region, one’s efforts should be to prevent war, and not to prepare for it, he opined.

He also recalled that an Extremely Low Frequency radar station was shut down in Michigan state of the United States of America, after it was proven to be unsafe for humans. Though initially an ELF station was proposed to be set up in Damagundam, later it was being publicised as VLF. He wondered why the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) details pertaining to the station are being kept hidden from the public on the pretext of classified information.

Make EIA report public

V. Sandhya from the Progressive Organisation of Women also questioned the secrecy around the project, and demanded that the government make public the EIA report of the project. Without sharing any information, the government is hurriedly going ahead with the launch of the VLF transmitter tower, she alleged.

Transgender activist Meera Sanghamitra sought to remind that a case is pending against the station in the High Court, and while attempts are being made to mislead the public saying that the project has legal sanction, the High Court said the work on the project would be contingent upon the final outcome of the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / India

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US