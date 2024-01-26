Round-table meet urges govt. to install Jyotirao Phule statue at Telangana Assembly

January 26, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

A round-table meeting convened by Bharat Jagruthi here on Friday adopted a resolution requesting the State government to install a statue of Jyotirao Phule on the premises of the Assembly.

The meeting, chaired by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Bharat Jagruthi president K. Kavitha, adopted eight other resolutions, too. It demanded Bharat Ratna for Jyotirao Phule, a Ministry for Other Backward Classes in the Union government, BC census at the earliest, OBC quota in women reservation and introduction of BC reservation Bill the Centre.

Further, the meeting adopted resolutions for the inclusion of the life history of Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule in the syllabus of classes 8 to 10; provision of 42% quota for BCs in local bodies within six months by the State government; and welcoming the Centre’s decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Karpuri Thakur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Kavitha said suggestions given by the speakers would be included in the action plan. She thanked the Communist Party of India (CPI) for participating in the meeting by exhibiting their spirit of struggle for pro-people issues and also being part of the alliance with the ruling Congress.

She requested other political parties to address letters to the government seeking installation of Jyotirao Phule statue on the Assembly premises. They were also planning to hold such meetings in all districts and universities in the State.

Leaders of several BC bodies, including Shivashankar, T. Rajaiah, Rajaram Yadav, Kola Srinivas, Bala Mallesh, Juluri Gowri Shankar, Murali, Anitha Reddy and E. Srinivas, participated and spoke at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.