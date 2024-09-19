Round table conference on ‘YouTube Channels - Accreditations’ in Hyderabad on Sept 23

A round table conference titled ‘YouTube Channels - Accreditations’ would be held by Telangana Media Academy at Tourism Plaza, Begumpet in Hyderabad on Monday ( September 23, 2024).

The procedure for granting accreditation to working journalists in the State, regulations to be followed, recognition for YouTube channels and other topics that would be discussed at the round table conference. Editors, senior journalists and experts would hold excisions and give suggestions on the accreditation to journalists, said K Srinivas Reddy, chairman of the Academy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.