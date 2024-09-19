Round table conference on ‘YouTube Channels - Accreditations’ in Hyderabad on Sept 23

A round table conference titled ‘YouTube Channels - Accreditations’ would be held by Telangana Media Academy at Tourism Plaza, Begumpet in Hyderabad on Monday ( September 23, 2024).

The procedure for granting accreditation to working journalists in the State, regulations to be followed, recognition for YouTube channels and other topics that would be discussed at the round table conference. Editors, senior journalists and experts would hold excisions and give suggestions on the accreditation to journalists, said K Srinivas Reddy, chairman of the Academy.