Round 2 of vaccination for high-risk groups begins

Less than one-third of target recipients turn up after the prescribed gap

People above 60 years of age, and those belonging to the 45-59 years age group with co-morbidities started to take the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Tuesday.

The first dose was administered to the two high-risk groups from March 1 onwards.

Recently, the Centre wrote to States and Union Territories to increase the interval between two doses of Covishield to four to eight weeks, stating that there is evidence of increased protection. The earlier practised time interval for Covishield was four to six weeks. The revised time interval between two doses is, however, not applicable to Covaxin.

On March 1, a total of 4,558 people in Telangana from the two groups had taken the COVID vaccine, but only 1,234 of them took the second dose after a gap of 29 days. Since there is more time to take second dose of either vaccine, it is expected that the turnout will improve in the coming days.

Low turnout for second dose was observed in the case of healthcare workers (HCWs) too. The first priority in the vaccination drive was given to HCWs when it was launched on January 16.

The second dose started to be administered from February 13.

Back then, senior officials from the Health department listed three reasons for HCWs skipping the follow-up jab — illness on the scheduled day, personal engagements, Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) such as fever and giddiness from the earlier dose.

Till March 31, as many as 2,24,834 HCWs had taken the first dose and 1,70,007 received the second dose. In case of frontline workers, 1,15,080 took the first dose and 65,474 received the second dose.