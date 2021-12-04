Rosaiah death: State mourning in Telangana for three days

HYDERABAD

The government has decided to observe state mourning for three days from December 4 to 6 in respect of the former Chief Minister K .Rosaiah.

It has decided to accord funeral with police honours to former Chief Minister, who passed away this morning and his last rites will be held on Sunday at Mahaprashtanam in Hyderabad.

His body will be kept at Gandhi Bhavan in Nampally, headquarters of Telangana Congress, for the party workers to pay their last respects. It will be taken in a procession to Mahaprasthanam and the government is making arrangements for the final rites at 12.30 p.m. with police honours. The Chief Secretary issued orders to this effect on Saturday.

Earlier, the body of the late leader was brought to his residence from the hospital after he was pronounced dead. Mr. Rosaiah is survived by his wife Sivalakshmi, sons K.S. Subba Rao and KSN Murthy and daughter P. Rama Devi.