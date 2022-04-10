Roots Collegium Graduation Day 

The 31st Graduation Day of Roots Collegium was a grand affair with 300 students graduating from the batches of 2020 and 2021 while freshers were given a warm welcome by the seniors.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Gangula Kamalakar, who was the chief guest, explained how difficult the life of a public representative is and how disastrous their wrong decisions can be on the society, recalling the present political and economical turmoil in Sri Lanka. “Youngsters like you should keep a watch on us,” he said.

The Minister praised Roots Collegium for its growth that began with just 19 students in 1991 while impacting over 15,000 students’ lives in the last 31 years. “Its current strength of 1,400 is a testimony to its success,” he added.

Chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) R. Limbadri said that Roots Collegium is unique out of 1,080 colleges in Telangana. Director of ICFAI Group Sudhakar Rao, COO of My Money Karma Varun Agarwal and chairman of Roots Collegium B.P. Padala also spoke.

The college had a Freshers Party later and students had no bounds as they got this opportunity after a gap of two years.