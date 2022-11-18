Roots Collegium celebrates Graduation and Fresher’s Day

November 18, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Hyderabad

Roots Collegium, a well-known business and management college, organised its Graduation Day and Fresher’s Day on Friday. The event was attended by Osmania University vice-chancellor D. Ravinder and world chess champion Koneru Humpy.

It was a grand celebration with over 200 BBA, B. Com, BA and Hotel Management students graduating from the batches of 2019 to 2022. They received their degree certificates from Prof. Ravinder while Koneru Humpy presented gold medals to the toppers.

Prof. Ravinder asked students to acquire skill sets needed for employment and said that marks were no indication of talent. He appreciated Roots Collegium for ensuring students’ all-round development.

Roots Collegium chairman B.P. Padala said that the college has always given the right platform to its students to complete their academics with an experienced faculty. “We take honour in producing leaders of tomorrow, inculcating the highest standards of knowledge amongst students with discipline, values, and ethics,” he said.

Ms. Humpy recollected her journey, challenges and achievements. She said that the journey was more important than the goal and said that she never thought of becoming a grandmaster but her perseverance and passion made it possible. “Come out of your comfort zone and work for your passion,” she said.

Chairman, DPS and Pallavi Group of Schools, Malka Kommaraiah and entrepreneur Bhanu Prakash Reddy Varla also spoke.

After the graduation ceremony, the juniors participated in Fresher’s Day and performed creative skits showcasing their skills, dance performances, fashion shows, ramp walk, and cultural events. Mr and Miss Fresher were picked and crowned by the jury.