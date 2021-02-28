Telangana

Rooster that killed owner sent to poultry farm

Police have sent a rooster, which accidentally killed its owner during a cock fight in Jagtial district last week, to a local poultry farm.

District police denied reports of the capon being booked or ‘arrested’ under murder charges.

According to the investigators, the incident took place on February 22 at Lothunur village of Gollapalli mandal. The victim, Thanugulla Satish (45), along with a few others, had organised cockfights, which is banned in both Telugu speaking States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, near the Yellamma temple in the village.

The ‘kodi kathi’, a small knife tied to a leg of the rooster during the fight, slashed through the private parts of Satish, as a result of which he bled profusely, and was pronounced dead on being rushed to a nearby hospital.

