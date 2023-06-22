RoofandFloor.com Property Show on June 24 and 25

June 22, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

RoofandFloor.com, a leading online real estate marketplace, from The Hindu group, is conducting a Property Show on June 24 and 25 at the Meydan Expo Center, Hitec City, Hyderabad from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry is free.

The property show aims to provide a platform where home buyers can explore an extensive range of residential properties, get expert guidance, and connect with reputed builders in the region. It will bring together major builders showcasing their exceptional project offerings, along with renowned banks providing comprehensive loan details.

A statement said that renowned builders from the region will present their latest and most sought after projects. This is a unique opportunity for home buyers to witness a diverse range of residential options, from luxurious apartments to premium villas, and make informed decisions.

Canara Bank, which is the banking partner, will provide detailed information about home loans, interest rates, and repayment options. This will enable home buyers to understand the financial aspects and make well-informed decisions.

The title sponsor is Aparna Constructions while Diamond sponsors are Vasavi Group, Shetra Farms, Sensation Infracon and G Square. Gold sponsors are Ridhira Life Spaces, NCC Urban, Silpa Infra, GK Builders and Praneeth Group. Silver sponsors are Santhasriram, Vajra and Goldenkey Prime Properties. Banking sponsor is Canara Bank.

Event details:

Date: June 24 and 25

Venue: Meydan Expo Center, Hitec City, Hyderabad

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

