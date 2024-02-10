GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RoofandFloor.com property show kicks off in Hyderabad

February 10, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TS-RERA) member Srinivas Rao at a stall after the inauguration of RoofandFloor.com property show in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TS-RERA) member Srinivas Rao at a stall after the inauguration of RoofandFloor.com property show in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The RoofandFloor.com property show kicked off in Hyderabad on Saturday, featuring nearly 200 residential projects in and around the city. The two-day event serves as a platform for home buyers to explore a wide array of residential properties, receive expert guidance, and connect with reputable builders.

Taking place at the Meydan Expo Centre near Hi-Tec City from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the exhibition, which is free for visitors, has attracted around 1,000 attendees on the first day.

The exhibition was inaugurated by K. Srinivasa Rao, a member of the Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TS RERA), who highlighted the need for builders to complete projects on time. Rao expressed concerns about consumer complaints regarding delays in project completion, stating that such delays can pose challenges for individuals paying both rent and EMIs simultaneously.

Mr. Giridhar, a recent retiree from a bank, shared that he attended the property show to explore investment options for his post-retirement plans.

According to an executive from Aparna Constructions, they anticipate two main categories of visitors: individuals aged 25 to 35 looking for their first homes, and those who are retired or nearing retirement seeking sound investment opportunities.

Aparna Constructions is the title sponsor of the event, with Vasavi Group and Rajapushpa Properties Private Limited as associated sponsors. Diamond sponsors include Radhey Group and Ankura Homes, while Quambiant developer, PVR Developers, Saket Engineers Private Limited, and Trishala Infrastructure Private Limited hold the gold sponsorship. Silver sponsors comprise Realstone, HDFC Bank, Shashwita Developers Private Limited, Bank of Baroda, Adrustar Developers Private Limited, Livika Group, Dezign Shark, Growth Stories, and Alekhya Infra Developers

