Roof-fall accident renews demand for bolstering safety measures in underground coal mines

Published - July 28, 2024 06:31 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The roof-fall accident at GDK 2 incline coal mine in RG-I area of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Peddapalli district on Saturday night that left three coal workers injured, triggered renewed demands for bolstering the safety measures in underground coal mines of the government coal mining company.

Three coal workers — T. Sampath, R. Shankar and Noyal Raj suffered injuries in the freak accident. They were admitted to the Singareni area hospital, Ramagundam, in Godavarikhani on Saturday night, sources said. One of them was shifted to a superspeciality hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday morning for better medicare. Their condition is said to be stable.

In May this year, a Load Haul Dumper (LHD) operator was killed in a freak accident at GDK 11 incline coal mine in RG-I area. Last year, a contract worker was killed in a separate accident in the GDK 11 underground coal mine.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) working president M. Ramamurthy on Sunday visited the injured coal workers at the Singareni area hospital in the coal town. Later speaking to the media in the coal town, Mr. Ramamurthy alleged that Saturday’s mine accident in RG-I area exposed lack of effective implementation of the stipulated safety norms in the coal mines. He said the resolutions passed in the safety tripartite meeting should be implemented in letter and spirit to prevent accidents in coal mines.

