ADVERTISEMENT

Ronald Rose posted as new GHMC Commissioner

July 04, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

He had earlier worked as zonal commissioner and additional commissioner in the GHMC

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Ronald Rose. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

D. Ronald Rose, a 2006 cadre IAS officer, will head the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in place of D. S. Lokesh Kumar, who has been recently transferred and posted as Additional Chief Electoral Officer.

Government issued orders on Tuesday transferring Mr. Rose from his present post as Secretary, Finance Department.

The orders also mentioned posting of Md. Musharraf Ali Faruqui as Director, Prohibition & Excise in place of Sarfaraz Ahmed who was recently posted as Joint Chief Electoral Officer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

For Mr. Rose, who had earlier served as zonal commissioner of Khairatabad and Serilingampally zones and as Additional Commissioner, Planning in GHMC, this is sort of home coming.

He had also served as Collector of Medak, Nizamabad, and Mahabubnagar districts later, and was holding additional charge as the Secretary of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, in place of R. S. Praveen Kumar who quit the service and joined politics.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US