Ronald Rose posted as new GHMC Commissioner

July 04, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

D. Ronald Rose, a 2006 cadre IAS officer, will head the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in place of D. S. Lokesh Kumar, who has been recently transferred and posted as Additional Chief Electoral Officer.

Government issued orders on Tuesday transferring Mr. Rose from his present post as Secretary, Finance Department.

The orders also mentioned posting of Md. Musharraf Ali Faruqui as Director, Prohibition & Excise in place of Sarfaraz Ahmed who was recently posted as Joint Chief Electoral Officer.

For Mr. Rose, who had earlier served as zonal commissioner of Khairatabad and Serilingampally zones and as Additional Commissioner, Planning in GHMC, this is sort of home coming.

He had also served as Collector of Medak, Nizamabad, and Mahabubnagar districts later, and was holding additional charge as the Secretary of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, in place of R. S. Praveen Kumar who quit the service and joined politics.

