HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ronald Rose posted as new GHMC Commissioner

He had earlier worked as zonal commissioner and additional commissioner in the GHMC

July 04, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Ronald Rose.

File photo of Ronald Rose. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

D. Ronald Rose, a 2006 cadre IAS officer, will head the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in place of D. S. Lokesh Kumar, who has been recently transferred and posted as Additional Chief Electoral Officer.

Government issued orders on Tuesday transferring Mr. Rose from his present post as Secretary, Finance Department.

The orders also mentioned posting of Md. Musharraf Ali Faruqui as Director, Prohibition & Excise in place of Sarfaraz Ahmed who was recently posted as Joint Chief Electoral Officer.

For Mr. Rose, who had earlier served as zonal commissioner of Khairatabad and Serilingampally zones and as Additional Commissioner, Planning in GHMC, this is sort of home coming.

He had also served as Collector of Medak, Nizamabad, and Mahabubnagar districts later, and was holding additional charge as the Secretary of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, in place of R. S. Praveen Kumar who quit the service and joined politics.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.