Role of Muslims in freedom struggle being erased, ignored, says Owaisi

August 10, 2022 19:37 IST

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that the role of Muslims in the Indian freedom struggle is either being erased or ignored.

The Hyderabad Parliamentarian was speaking at the AIMIM headquarters in Darussalaam where he announced that the party would organise a public meeting on the ‘Role of Muslims in the Freedom Struggle’ on August 12. “I particularly request the youth to attend. We are celebrating the 75th year of independence. We are seeing that the communal and fascist forces are manipulating the telling of history in which the role of Muslims in the freedom struggle of this beloved country is either being erased, or not being spoken of,” Mr Owaisi said.

Mr Owaisi said that ulama and persons belonging to important organisations have been invited to educate the public on the role and sacrifices of Muslims in the freedom struggle.