Role of Communists in armed struggle recalled

The Telangana Peasants Armed Struggle spearheaded by the Communists against the autocratic rule of the Nizam of Hyderabad will remain forever in the annals of Telangana history as an inspiring mass movement against tyranny, said CPI district council secretary B. Hemantha Rao.

Addressing a meeting organised by the CPI district council to mark the anniversary of the Telangana Peasants Armed Struggle at the party office here on Sunday, Mr Rao said around 4000 valiant fighters attained martyrdom during the historical Telangana Armed Struggle waging a brave fight against the private feudal armies during the Nizam’s dictatorial regime.

The valiant struggle has led to the distribution of lakhs of acres of land to the landless people, liberation of oppressed masses from the clutches of feudal forces and eventually led to the merger of the Hyderabad State into Indian Union, he noted.

People’s movements

He alleged that the persons at the helm of affairs in the present TRS dispensation were eulogising the tyrannical rule of the Nizam and trying to stifle the democratic voices.

The need of the hour is to build broad-based mass movements to fight against the “dictatorial tendencies” of the TRS government and the “fascist policies” of the BJP-led government at the Centre, he said.

CPI district leaders P. Prasad, S. Narasimha Rao and others were present.

Razakars

Meanwhile, the CPI (M) district committee on Sunday conducted a seminar on “Telangana Peasants Armed Struggle” at Sundaraiah Bhavan here.

Addressing the seminar, the party State executive member P. Sudarshan Rao said Khammam district had contributed immensely to the Telangana Peasants Armed Struggle as many valiant fighters laid down their lives fighting against the tyrannical rule of the Nizam.

Noted journalist Shoabullah Khan, who was brutally killed by Razakars for his fearless writings, hailed from Khammam district.

Feudal exploitation

Several Communist leaders made supreme sacrifices in their endeavour to liberate oppressed people from feudal exploitation, he noted.

CPI (M) district secretary P. Venkateshwar Rao and others spoke.